Tyler Guy Lillemoe, 26, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years in prison after he was convicted on a felony charge of being a felon or adjudicated minor illegally in possession of a firearm or ammo, as well as a gross misdemeanor DWI charge.
The sentence for the DWI — 158 days in jail — will run concurrently with the prison time. He was also fined $50, while a gross misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree damage to property were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from an event that occurred at about 8:05 a.m., July 29, 2022. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle “parked in the middle of the roadway.” The caller said they saw a male subject “passed out in the front seat.”
A deputy arrived at about 8:32 a.m. and observed a male subject who appeared to be slumped over in the driver’s seat and, as was reported, parked in the roadway. The deputy knocked on the window to wake up the driver, who identified himself as Lillemoe. The report states that he had “bloodshot, watery eyes and his face was very sweaty.”
The report further states that Lillemoe thought he was somewhere between Flensburg and Little Falls, when he was actually in the Hillman area. He said he was driving around the night before and got tired, so he pulled off to the side of the road to take a nap.
When Lillemoe stepped out of the vehicle, a small Ziploc baggie containing a “white crystal substance” fell to the ground. It eventually tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.2 grams, with packaging.
According to the report, Lillemoe did poorly on the field sobriety tests he was asked to complete. He was later placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. A warrant was obtained for a sample of Lillemoe’s blood, which was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further test.
Lillemoe allegedly admitted to doing a “hot rail” of meth the night before.
After being arrested, he admitted to having a firearm in his vehicle; a .22 handgun that was located under the driver’s seat. The deputy seized the firearm along with a box of ammunition and drug paraphernalia that was located “throughout the vehicle.”
Previously, Lillemoe had been convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, which enhanced the current crime.
