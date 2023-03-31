Tyler Guy Lillemoe, 26, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years in prison after he was convicted on a felony charge of being a felon or adjudicated minor illegally in possession of a firearm or ammo, as well as a gross misdemeanor DWI charge.

The sentence for the DWI — 158 days in jail — will run concurrently with the prison time. He was also fined $50, while a gross misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree damage to property were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

