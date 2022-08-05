Tyler Guy Lillemoe, 26, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of possession of ammo or firearm as a convicted felon, one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree DWI.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 8:05 a.m. July 29, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle parked “in the middle of the roadway” on 305th Avenue in southeast Morrison County. The caller said they saw a male subject passed out in the front seat.
Deputies arrived a short time later and found a male subject slumped over in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The report states that one of the deputies knocked on the window to wake the driver, who was identified as Lillemoe. According to the complaint, Lillemoe had “bloodshot, water eyes, and his face was very sweaty.” He allegedly believed that he was parked somewhere between Flensburg and Little Falls. In fact, he was in the Hillman area.
Lillemoe told law enforcement that he was driving around the previous evening and got tired, so he pulled off on the side of the road to take a nap, according to the report.
When Lillemoe stepped outside of the vehicle at law enforcement’s request, a small, Ziploc baggie containing a “white crystal substance” allegedly fell to the ground in front of one of the deputies. It was picked up and later tested, which came back positive for methamphetamine and weighted 1.2 grams, with packaging.
Law enforcement asked Lillemoe to perform field sobriety tests. The gaze horizontal nystagmus test allegedly showed indications of impairment. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
One of the deputies later obtained a search warrant for a sample of Lillemoe’s blood. A sample was collected and will be sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for further testing.
During a statement to officers, Lillemoe allegedly admitted that he did a “hot rail” of meth the previous evening. He also allegedly admitted there was a firearm inside his vehicle; a .22 handgun under the driver’s seat of his vehicle. That was allegedly recovered, along with the gun, a box of ammunition. The deputy also noted drug paraphernalia “throughout the vehicle”
Lillemoe’s criminal history shows that he has a prior conviction for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
If convicted, Lillemoe faces a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and/or a $30,000 for the firearms charge, five years and/or a $10,000 fine for possession of meth and up to one year in jail/or a $3,000 fine for third-degree DWI.
