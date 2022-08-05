Tyler Guy Lillemoe, 26, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of possession of ammo or firearm as a convicted felon, one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree DWI.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 8:05 a.m. July 29, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle parked “in the middle of the roadway” on 305th Avenue in southeast Morrison County. The caller said they saw a male subject passed out in the front seat.

