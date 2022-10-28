Tyler Guy Lillemoe, 26, Little Falls, was charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with one count of being a convicted felon or adjudicated delinquent unlawfully in possession of a firearm or ammo.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred in the evening hours of Oct. 20. According to the criminal complaint, a Mille Lacs County deputy observed a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup traveling near Stevens Road and 90th Avenue in Mille Lacs County. The vehicle did not have a front license plate and one of the front headlights was out, according to the report. After catching up to the vehicle, the deputy also saw the rear license plate was “covered and unreadable.”
After stopping the vehicle, the deputy wiped the license plate clear, only to find that it had black paint obscuring its state origin.
During an interaction with the driver of the vehicle, the deputy allegedly observed a male passenger, identified as Lillemoe, “intently staring” at the deputy. The report describes him as “breathing heavily and appearing nervous.”
According to the report, the deputy asked him why he was nervous. He allegedly told them he had just woke up.
The deputy learned shortly after that Lillemoe had a warrant out for his arrest in Morrison County, and that he was believed to be in possession of a firearm. The deputy noted that the felony warrant was for possession of a weapon and that he was a convicted felon.
The deputy returned to the vehicle and informed Lillemoe of the warrant, to which he allegedly responded by “rolling up the window and locking the door.” According to the complaint, the deputy began shouting commands for him to exit the vehicle. Lillemoe allegedly tried to get the driver to flee, but the deputy was able to make him comply by readying their taser. Lillemoe was placed under arrest.
Later, the deputy learned that the vehicle belonged to Lillemoe. The report states that the driver indicated that there was a hunting rifle in the back seat that Lillemoe used for hunting birds.
A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed drug paraphernalia, hypodermic needles and a Rossi Model 410 lever action shotgun. The deputy also located a box of shotgun shells inside of the vehicle, as well, the report states.
If convicted, Lillemoe faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $30,000.
