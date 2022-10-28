Tyler Guy Lillemoe, 26, Little Falls, was charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with one count of being a convicted felon or adjudicated delinquent unlawfully in possession of a firearm or ammo.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred in the evening hours of Oct. 20. According to the criminal complaint, a Mille Lacs County deputy observed a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup traveling near Stevens Road and 90th Avenue in Mille Lacs County. The vehicle did not have a front license plate and one of the front headlights was out, according to the report. After catching up to the vehicle, the deputy also saw the rear license plate was “covered and unreadable.”

