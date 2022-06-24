Clint James Laudenbach, 52, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to serve 43 days of electric home monitoring, two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault.
A felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Laudenbach was also given a stay on 45 days of local confinement, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was given credit for two days served in Morrison County Jail.
On Dec. 23, 2021, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a possible domestic assault at a residence in Little Falls. When officers arrived on scene and approached the residence, they could hear yelling inside. One of the officers heard a loud banging noise coming from inside, so he immediately knocked on the door and directed the occupants to come outside.
When speaking with officers Laudenbach was vague when asked what had happened, and he only stated that he wanted the victim to leave. The two had been in a significant relationship.
The victim told law enforcement that she was in a “physical pushing match” with Laudenbach when he grabbed her throat with both hands and pushed her up against a door. She said he choked her and restricted her ability to breathe, making her fearful that he might kill her. An officer did note red marks on the victim’s neck.
Laudenbach was placed under arrest for domestic assault. He received a portable breath test, which showed a blood alcohol concentration of .267.
