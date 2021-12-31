Clint James Laudenbach, 52, of Little Falls, was charged with a felony in Morrison County District Court, for domestic assault.
The charge stems from a Dec. 23, 2021 incident, when the Little Falls Police Department responded to a possible domestic assault occurring at a residence in Northeast Little Falls.
Officers approached the residence and could hear yelling inside, and some loud banging noise, said the complaint.
An officer knocked on the door and directed the occupants to come out.
The officer spoke with Laudenbach and asked him what happened.
Laudenbach was allegedly vague with his responses and stated he wanted to female subject to leave.
The officer spoke with the victim, who allegedly said she was in a physical pushing match with Laudenbach when he grabbed her throat with both hands and pushed her up against a door.
The victim stated that Laudenbach choked her and restricted her ability to breathe, and they were fearful he might kill them, the complaint said.
Laudenbach was arrested for domestic assault.
The complaint states Laudenbach was given a portable breath test, which showed a reading of .267 and he was transported to detox.
In addition to the felony, Laudenbach was also charged with two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another and commit act to cause fear or immediate bodily harm or death.
If found guilty of the felony charge, Laudenbach faces three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. If found guilty of the misdemeanor charges, he faces 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
