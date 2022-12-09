Mitchell Paul Lange, 39, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of arson - setting wildfires.
The charges stem from a May 2022 incident. According to the criminal complaint, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) became aware of a series of unusual wildfires set near roadsides in the generalized area in and around the city limits of Little Falls.
The first fire, which occurred May 2, burned a roughly 25-by-25 foot area at the intersections of Ginger Road and 138th Avenue. The report states that the second fire was on May 3, and it burned about 1/10th of an acre near the intersection of Green Road and Ginger Road.
A third fire popped up that same day. It, too, burned about 1/10th of an acre of lowland grasses, according to the complaint. A third fire on May 3, and fourth overall, broke out later and was about the same size as the first two.
In addition, there were two other small fires located in the area, according to the report. One of them burned about a 25-by-25 foot area and the other a 5-by-10 foot area.
The complaint states that, on May 5, a report was called in regarding a fire near the Fletcher Creek boat landing, which burned about four acres.
In reviewing the evidence of the case, investigators with the DNR allegedly discovered a tan Buick LeSabre registered to a “Paul Lange” was captured in surveillance video from a business located near one of the May 3 fires. The same or similar vehicle was captured on a residential surveillance video near Fletcher Creek, May 5, the report states.
Based on that information, DNR officers went to his residence to discuss the fact that the vehicle was observed at the location of both fires, at the same time they occurred.
Upon arriving at the Lange residence, a conservation officer spoke with Paul Lange, according to the report. He stated that the vehicle registered to him belongs to his son, Mitchell Paul Lange.
Two conservations officers then spoke to the younger Lange. He allegedly acknowledged that he drives the vehicle that was seen on the videos near the fires. Initially, he denied any involvement in the fires according to the report. He said he “just drove by them.”
However, he later told officers that he threw a cigarette butt from his car, near the scene of one of the fires on May 3, according to the complaint.
The report states that, eventually, he admitted that he “started a piece of garbage on fire” at the Fletcher Creek boat landing and admitted to waiting a while after starting it. Finally, according to the complaint, he told law enforcement that he lit a receipt on fire to start another blaze, May 3.
Lange gave permission to conservation officers to search the back seat of his vehicle The officer allegedly found two lighters, though Lange denied that he used them to start the fires.
If convicted, both charges carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
