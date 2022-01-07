Nicholas Steven Cayeaux, 44, Lakeville, was charged with a fifth-degree felony of a controlled substance - possession.
The charge stems from a Nov. 22, 2021 incident, when a Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a vehicle being driven on Highway 10 near Cushing, and was asked to stop the vehicle because it was being investigated as part of an ongoing drug investigation. It was suspected that there was evidence of drug trafficking in the vehicle, the complaint said.
The deputy stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Cayeaux. A female passenger was also in the vehicle.
The complaint says the passenger acknowledged she was a drug user and had needles in her purse. It was also determined that the passenger had a warrant out for her arrest.
A search of the vehicle resulted in finding several items of drug paraphernalia located inside the vehicle, including a glass smoking device and a digital scale, the complaint said.
There was a bag in the front seat area of the vehicle that contained a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. The substance was tested during the stop and tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 2.9 grams, the report said. Other items in the same bag contained items that appeared to belong to Cayeaux.
If found guilty, Cayeaux faces five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
