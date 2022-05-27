Kasandra Marie Kuhl, 23, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after she was convicted of one count of misdemeanor theft.
A felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement. Kuhl was also given a one-year stay on a the remaining 74 days of a 90-day jail sentence. She was given credit for 16 days served.
The conviction stems from an April 27, 2021, incident that started when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity at a resident in Pike Creek Township. The reporting party said they observed two females getting out of a vehicle that pulled up to a neighbor’s driveway. The said the women walked onto the neighbor’s property and returned with an air compressor, which they loaded into their vehicle.
A deputy called the property owner, who said Kuhl is a family member. They said Kuhl asked for permission to go to the property, though they told her she was not allowed to take or use anything on the property. The victim also confirmed they owned an air compressor.
The deputy arrived at the scene and observed the suspect vehicle at the end of the victim’s driveway with the air compressor inside. He also observed drug paraphernalia, including multiple hypodermic needles, smoking devices, straws, tin foil and several small, Ziploc baggies inside of the vehicle in plain view, according to the complaint.
The deputy located Kuhl hiding in a van located on the property, and also found a friend hiding behind a fence. Kuhl was placed under arrest for theft and transported to the Morrison County Jail.
When jail staff searched Kuhl’s purse, they found a baggie that contained a small amount of white powder that later field-tested positive as heroin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.