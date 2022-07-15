Jesse Daniel Kriesel, 26, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 60 months — five years — in prison and ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution after he was convicted on a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Felony charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from a Nov. 9, 2021, incident in which an officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a complaint regarding an ATV driving in a parking lot on 18th Street Northeast in Little Falls. He arrived at the scene and observed the ATV driving eastbound on 153rd Street in the traffic lane.
The officer stopped the ATV and recognized the driver as Kriesel. He asked why the ATV was so loud, and Kriesel showed him the exhaust. At that point, he got back on the ATV and drove away at a high rate of speed.
The officer pursued Kriesel with lights and siren. Eventually, he got off of the ATV and took off on foot. The officer called for backup, and other officers — including one with a K-9 — arrived on scene.
The K-9 officer was able to track Kriesel, and he eventually gave himself up.
The K-9 and its handler then tracked a black object that was recognized to be a holster for a handgun. It looked as though it had not been there for a long time. Another officer then began looking for a gun and located a .38 caliber handgun with five bullets in the cylinder.
Kriesel had previously been convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and it was therefore illegal for him to possess a firearm.
Another officer looked over the ATV Kriesel had been driving and noticed it appeared to have been freshly painted. It was discovered that the ATV had been reported stolen on Nov. 4, 2021. It was valued at approximately $3,000.
