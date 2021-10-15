Cody Allen Klosowski, 29, Little Falls was given a stay of adjudication and 20 years of probation in Morrison County District Court after he was convicted of first degree burglary.
Klosowski was sentenced to 34 days in local confinement, though he was given credit for already serving that time.
On Dec. 28, 2020, the Little Falls Police Department received the report of a burglary at a residence on Eighth Street Northwest in Little Falls. Two officers responded and met with the resident, who said Klosowski broke into his residence through a window and stole some climbing equipment. The estimated cost of the equipment was between $500 - $700.
The victim said he had fallen asleep on the couch and woke up to some noise coming from a bedroom. He went back to investigate and came face to face with Klosowski, who he personally knows. The resident told law enforcement that Klosowski “looked like he was high because he had a glazed over look on his face.”
The victim said he told Klosowski to leave. He then called 911.
An officer inspected the property and observed a screen on a window that had been ripped out. There were also footprints in the snow leading up to the window. The homeowner believed Klosowski stood on the neck of a boat trailer to climb through a window.
That afternoon, an officer from the LFPD went to Klosowski’s mother’s residence, where Klosowski was believed to be staying. The officer observed a gray pair of Puma shoes next to the front door, and Klosowski’s mother said they belonged to him. The officer noticed the tread pattern on the shoes, which appeared to match those that had been left in the snow at the site of the burglary.
