Darby Richard Klooster, 48, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of attempted third degree burglary, one felony count of possession of burglary or theft tools, one gross misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer by means other than a vehicle and one gross misdemeanor count of fourth degree damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 9:41 p.m. Oct. 29, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a possible burglary in progress at a commercial building on First Street Southeast in Little Falls. The reporting party said they could hear glass breaking at the building and could see a flashlight.
Multiple officers arrived on scene, and one of them observed a person on the east side of the building. That person immediately took off running, according to the report, sprinting away. The officer shouted, “Police, stop, you’re under arrest,” to the suspect, while another officer gave pursuit on foot. He eventually apprehended the suspect — later identified as Klooster — in the back yard of a residential property.
On the east side of the building, the officers found a window pane that had been removed and set on a lawn. The plastic trim around the window was broken, and the interior pane could be pushed open, states the report.
The officer who arrested Klooster found a bag containing “several tools, including a pry bar, wrenches, and a screwdriver,.” He also located a black face mask.
The third degree attempted burglary charge carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Possession of burglary or theft tools is punishable by up to three years imprisonment and a fine up to $5,000.
Klooster faces up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine up to $1,000 for the fleeing a peace officer charge, as well as for fourth degree damage to a building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.