Jonathan Allen Klein, 27, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted of failure to register as a predatory offender.
Klein was given a stay on a 21-month prison sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He also was given credit for 20 days of time served in local confinement.
Klein is required to register as a Minnesota predatory offender for life due to a prior criminal sexual conduct conviction out of Stearns County. On Oct. 20, 2020, Klein signed a form acknowledging that he understood his responsibilities to register. At that time, he stated he was living at an address on Buck Lane in Little Falls.
On March 6, 2021, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department did an offender registration compliance check on Klein. When he went to a residence located on Eighth Street Northwest in Little Falls, he observed Klein’s vehicle parked outside. The officer was aware his predatory offender registry indicated Buck Lane as his last known address.
The officer made contact with the residents at the Eighth Street Northwest residence and asked if Klein was there. He was invited inside and made contact with Klein, who stated he had been living at that address “for a couple of weeks.”
The officer asked him why he hadn’t changed his predatory offender registry, to which Klein answered that he “completely spaced it out.” He was placed under arrest for being in violation of his registration requirements.
