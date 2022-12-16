Wesley A. Bruner, 34, Nicholasville, Kentucky, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from an incident that happened Dec. 9. According to the report, an officer with the Motley Police Department was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle parked at a gas station. When it left, it headed southbound at a “high rate of speed.”
The complaint states that, as the occupants in the vehicle drove past the officer, the driver slouched down in an apparent effort to avoid been observed. The officer followed the vehicle and radar indicated it was going 41 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.
The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Bruner, according to the complaint. He noted a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle, so he asked Bruner how much marijuana he had in the vehicle. He allegedly replied, “Not much.”
The officer conducted a search, during which he found a duffel bag in the back seat, according to the complaint. It contained a pipe and approximately .5 grams of methamphetamine. Bruner allegedly told law enforcement that it belonged to a passenger, who insisted it belonged to Bruner.
The report states that, at one point, Bruner said there was “ice in the box in his jacket pocket.” The officer found the box and reported that it appeared to contain meth. A test on the substance confirmed that it was methamphetamine. It weighed three grams with packaging.
If convicted, Bruner faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
