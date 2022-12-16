Wesley A. Bruner, 34, Nicholasville, Kentucky, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charge stems from an incident that happened Dec. 9. According to the report, an officer with the Motley Police Department was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle parked at a gas station. When it left, it headed southbound at a “high rate of speed.”

