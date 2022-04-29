Jeffrey Lee Kapus, 44, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District with one count of domestic assault by strangulation.
The charge stems from an April 18 incident. According to the criminal complaint, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic situation occurring at a residence in Belle Prairie Township. The Sheriff’s Office was advised that a juvenile, female victim was assaulted and choked around the neck by Kapus.
Deputies arrived at the scene and located the victim, who had briefly left the scene but returned with an older sibling. The victim stated that her mother and Kapus left the residence earlier in the day came home intoxicated. The complaint states that Kapus became upset at the victim and accused her of stealing a can of pop.
The victim told law enforcement that Kapus then put his arm around her neck and started to choke her from behind, according to the report. Deputies searched the property to locate Kapus, but initially he could not be found.
A deputy then entered the basement and located Kapus, who was allegedly trying to hide himself behind a furnace. The deputy directed him to come out, which he did, holding a bottle of beer in his hand, the report states.
Kapus was placed under arrest and was transported to the Morrison County Jail. He allegedly denied touching the victim at all that night, and claimed he did nothing wrong.
The following day, law enforcement took a follow-up statement from the victim, who once again described being choked by Kapus. According to the report, she again reported that Kapus placed her in a headlock, which made it difficult for her to breathe. The report states that law enforcement did not some discoloration on one side of the victim’s neck.
If convicted, Kapus faces a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.