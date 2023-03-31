Devan Michael Kanieski, 31, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 27 days of alcohol sensitive electronic home monitoring and four years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree DWI.
Kanieski received a four-year stay on 335 days of a 365-day jail sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for three days served. A felony fifth-degree controlled substance charge, one count of second-degree DWI and a misdemeanor driving after revocation charge were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
He also was ordered to pay a $200 fine.
The conviction stems from a June 29, 2022, incident that began when a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a vehicle that was “all over the road” traveling on Highway 10 between Little Falls and Royalton. The reporting party said the vehicle was “over the fog line and even down in the ditch.” Eventually, they saw the vehicle exit onto Highway 10.
The trooper drove to that location and pulled over the suspect vehicle as it pulled into a residential driveway. The suspect was identified as Kanieski, whom the trooper noted to be “anxious and moving uncontrollably.” They said he had “bloodshot, water and glossy eyes,” making it appear as though he was under the influence of a controlled substance.
When Kanieski was asked to perform field sobriety tests, the trooper noted that his “pulse was racing high.” He declined to do any tests other than the Romberg, which showed he was able to estimate time. He was ultimately placed under arrest for driving while impaired.
During a search subject of the arrest, a glass pipe with marijuana residue was found in the driver’s side door of Kanieski’s vehicle. The trooper also located a tin container which held “numerous round, loose pills,” along with a single Suboxone strip, which cannot be possessed without a valid prescription.
A search warrant was obtained for a sample of Kanieski’s blood or urine. He was advised that if he failed to provide a sample, it would result in a refusal charge. He allegedly claimed that he was “too high to understand” what the trooper was saying.
He claimed he “was afraid of needles and it was against his religion” to give a blood sample. Kanieski also told medical personnel that he had a medical condition that prevents him from urinating in front of another person.
He ultimately refused to provide a sample of either blood or urine.
