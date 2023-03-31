Devan Michael Kanieski, 31, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 27 days of alcohol sensitive electronic home monitoring and four years of supervised probation after he was convicted on one gross misdemeanor count of third-degree DWI.

Kanieski received a four-year stay on 335 days of a 365-day jail sentence, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for three days served. A felony fifth-degree controlled substance charge, one count of second-degree DWI and a misdemeanor driving after revocation charge were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Load comments