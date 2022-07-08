Devan Michael Kanieski, 30, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, two gross misdemeanor counts — one of second-degree DWI and another of third-degree DWI — and one misdemeanor offense of driving after revocation.
The charges stem from a June 29 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a vehicle traveling on Highway 10 between Royalton and Little Falls, which the reporting party said was “all over the road, over the fog line and even down in the ditch.” They reported the suspect vehicle exited off of the highway and onto Iris Road, south of Little Falls.
The trooper drove to that location and found the suspect vehicle stopped in a residential driveway, the report states. The driver was identified as Kanieski who, according to the report, “appeared anxious and was moving uncontrollably.”
The report states that Kanieski initially claimed to have a driver’s license, but then admitted that it had been revoked. The trooper noted, in the report, that Kanieski had “bloodshot, watery and glossy eyes,” and that his pupils were constricted. Kanieski appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, the complaint said.
The trooper asked Kanieski to perform field sobriety tests. She noted that the driver’s pulse was racing high, and he declined to do any balance tests. He allegedly did not want to do any more tests, other than the Romberg test, which showed he was able to estimate time. He was placed under arrest for driving while impaired, according to the complaint.
Incident to the arrest, Kanieski and his vehicle were searched. Inside the driver’s side door, according to the complaint, was a glass pipe with marijuana residue inside of it. In the dash compartment, the trooper noted that she found a tin container which held numerous, round, loose pills. The trooper additionally found a single Suboxone strip in the front of the vehicle, a Schedule III controlled substance that cannot be possessed without a valid prescription.
Kanieski was taken to the hospital and, in the meantime, a search warrant was obtained for a sample of his blood or urine. Kanieski was advised that if he failed the tests, it would result in a refusal charge. He allegedly advised the trooper that he “did not understand” what she was telling him.
According to the report, the trooper tried to explain the process to him multiple times, but he allegedly continued to say he did not understand. Eventually, a lab worker entered the hospital room to obtain the blood sample, but Kanieski refused, stating that he was “afraid of needles and it was against his religion.” He instead insisted that he wanted to “pee into a cup,” according to the report.
Once a doctor arrived in the room to obtain a urine sample, Kanieski allegedly said no one was going to watch him and that he had a medical condition that prevents him from urinating in front of another person. The report states that the doctor attempted several times to get Kanieski to provide the sample.
He was allegedly given numerous opportunities to provide both or either a blood or urine sample, but would not do so. As such, it was deemed a refusal.
Kanieski’s driving record shows that his driving privileges are currently revoked due to a driving while impaired license revocation in April.
If convicted of the felony charge, Kanieski could face up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. Both DWI gross misdemeanors carry penalties of up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine. The misdemeanor driving after revocation charge is punishable by 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
