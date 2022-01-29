Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 29, Little Falls, has been charged with a felony in Morrison County District Court for violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
The charge stems from a Jan. 14 incident, when a Little Falls police officer spoke with a probation officer who reported their concern that Johnson was allegedly residing with a person at their residence in Little Falls, for which a DANCO had been ordered on Sept. 8, 2021 by a district court judge.
Two officers went to that residence and after parking, noticed a man walk away from the residence into the parking lot. One officer approached the man and confirmed it was Johnson, the criminal complaint said. He was arrested for violation of the DANCO.
When Johnson was in the back seat of the squad car, the protected person came out of the residence and Johnson allegedly yelled at her that he loved her and wanted to talk to her, the complaint said.
Johnson’s criminal history shows that he was previously convicted of gross misdemeanor domestic assault in Sherburne County on two separate files in July 2020. He was also convicted of domestic assault in Sherburne County in March 2020. He was also convicted of violating a DANCO in Stearns County on two separate file in December 2020 and was convicted for felony violation of a DANCO In Morrison County in September 2021. These convictions enhanced the Jan. 14 offense.
If convicted, Johnson faces five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.