Jeremy Douglas Schuman, 37, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of a predatory offender knowingly committing an act or failing to fulfill registration requirements.
Schuman was required to register as a Minnesota predatory offender as a result of a Nov. 27, 2002, conviction. He is required to register for the rest of his life.
As part of that registration, Schuman is required to fill out various predatory offender registration forms, which include his signature on a 26-point duty to register list summarizing the main points of registration. He acknowledged on that form that he is aware that he must register any changes in address, vehicles, employment or property that he owns.
He last filled out paperwork on Sept. 23, 2019. At that time, he reported that his address was on Sixth Street Northeast in Little Falls, and that he moved to that location on April 22, 2019. At that time he also signed all of his aforementioned acknowledgement forms.
On June 30, and again on July 1, a sergeant from the Little Falls Police Department went to Schuman’s residence on Sixth Street Northeast and spoke with one of his family members. The family member allegedly told law enforcement that Schuman had not been staying there, and that it is the fault of the police that he is hiding. The family member said that he would not be back.
Schuman is currently in warrant status on two other felony files for failing to appear in court. His whereabouts are currently unknown.
If convicted on the failure to register charge, Schuman faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
