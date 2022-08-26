Faith Lavonne Jackson, 23, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 144 months — 12 years — in prison after she was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between age 13 - 15.
On July 25, 2021, a concerned parent contacted to the Little Falls Police Department to report that her child was sexually assaulted by another family member. The victim was described as “at least 13 years of age, but less than 16 years of age.”
On July 26, 2021, the parent who reported the crime spoke with law enforcement. They said they no longer lived with the victim’s other parent, who lives in Little Falls with Jackson. The victim’s parent told police that a friend informed them that the victim’s parent with whom they lived was at a bar and confessed that Jackson “slept with” the victim.
The parent said, after hearing that information, they confronted the victim about it, who admitted they had sexual intercourse with Jackson in June 2021.
The victim then met with law enforcement and stated they lived with Jackson and their parent from June 2021 until the time of the conversation. They acknowledged having sexual intercourse with Jackson, and stated that it happened around June 15, 2021, at their residence in Little Falls.
The victim described to law enforcement the details of their sexual activity. They also described a second incident of them having sexual intercourse a few days later.
On June 27, 2021, a Morrison County social worker participated in an interview with Jackson at the Little Falls Police Department. During the interview, she admitted to having sex with the victim on two separate occasions.
Three more counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.