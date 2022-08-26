Faith Lavonne Jackson, 23, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 144 months — 12 years — in prison after she was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between age 13 - 15.

On July 25, 2021, a concerned parent contacted to the Little Falls Police Department to report that her child was sexually assaulted by another family member. The victim was described as “at least 13 years of age, but less than 16 years of age.”

