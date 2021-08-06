Faith Lavonne Jackson, 22, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 16 years old.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 25, a concerned family member contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report a sexual assault of a child between ages 13 - 15. During an interview with an officer, the family member who reported the crime said they no longer live with the victim’s other parent, and that the other parent now lives with Jackson.
The victim’s family member told law enforcement that a friend had informed them the victim’s other parent was drinking at a bar in Little Falls and confessed that Jackson slept with the victim. The reporting family member stated that after hearing that information, they confronted the victim about it and asked if it was true. The victim allegedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with Jackson in June.
Law enforcement then took a recorded statement from the victim, who stated they lived with the non-reporting parent for a couple of months. The victim acknowledged having sexual intercourse with Jackson, and that it happened at the parent’s residence in Little Falls, according to the complaint.
The victim told law enforcement in graphic detail about the encounter.
On July 27, the officer interviewed Jackson with a Morrison County social worker also taking part. During the interview, Jackson admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim on two separate occasions, according to the complaint.
If convicted, Jackson faces a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $40,000 for each count.
