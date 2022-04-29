Faith Lavonne Jackson, 23, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two additional counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with an underage victim. She was initially charged with two counts of the same crime in July 2021.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 25, a concerned family member contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report a sexual assault of a child between ages 13 - 15. During an interview with an officer, the family member who reported the crime said they no longer live with the victim’s other parent, and that the other parent now lives with Jackson.
The victim’s family member told law enforcement that a friend had informed them the victim’s other parent was drinking at a bar in Little Falls and confessed that Jackson slept with the victim. The reporting family member stated that after hearing that information, they confronted the victim about it and asked if it was true. The victim allegedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with Jackson in June.
An officer with LFPD then took a recorded statement from the victim. During that statement, they acknowledged having sexual intercourse with Jackson, stating that it happened around June 15, 2021, at the residence where they were living, according to the complaint.
The report states that the victim said they were sitting on the floor in the living room when Jackson entered the room wearing a dress. After Jackson allegedly exposed herself, the victim said they got up and went to their bedroom. They told law enforcement that Jackson followed them and started to kiss them and initiate sexual activity.
The victim stated that sexual intercourse with Jackson happened a second time “a couple days later.”
According to the complaint, after the victim returned home from the movies, they went into the living room to play video games. Jackson allegedly entered the room wearing only her bra and underwear and sat down on the couch.
The complaint states that she then began trying to engage the victim in sexual activity, but they refused. Eventually, Jackson began to initiate sexual activities, once again.
On July 27, 2021, an officer with LFPD spoke to Jackson with a social worker present. During the statement, she allegedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim on two separate occasions.
Each of the four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and/or a $40,000 fine.
