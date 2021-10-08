Ross Alexander Beaulieu, 23, Isle, had two felony charges dropped in Morrison County District Court.
Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to a more serious offense in Mille Lacs County.
“He will be going to prison the Mille Lacs County case,” Middendorf said.
He had been charged in Morrison County with being a felon in possession of ammo or a firearm and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance. Those stemmed from a March 1, 2020, incident.
According to a story in the Mille Lacs Union-Times, which is owned by the same parent company as the Morrison County Record, Beaulieu was charged in Mille Lacs County with second-degree attempted murder, first and second degree assault, being a felon convicted for a crime of violence, possession of ammo/firearm by a felon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Those charges stemmed from an Aug. 22 shooting that occurred in Vineland.
