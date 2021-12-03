Dale Shane Kuhl, Jr., 35, Randall, had a single count of felony possession of a dangerous weapon dismissed in Morrison County District Court, Nov. 23,
Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the case was dismissed because an expert witness was not made available to testify at trial.
The charge stemmed from a February 2020 incident where, according to the criminal complaint, an agent from the Department of Homeland Security informed the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office that Kuhl had ordered a gun suppressor on the internet. It was shipped from China to his residence in Morrison County, but the package was intercepted by the U.S. Post Office.
A week later, a controlled delivery by a U.S. Postal inspector was made to Kuhl’s residence, who accepted the package containing the suppressor. He was arrested a short time later after an arrest warrant was executed at his residence.
