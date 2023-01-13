Kurt Douglas Jolicoeur, 48, Hopkins, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred, Jan. 7. According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Motley Police Department was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle traveling with no front license plate. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Jolicoeur.
The report states that, while speaking with Jolicoeur, the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer also noted he appeared “excessively nervous and his hands were shaking.”
The officer asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and perform field sobriety tests, as he believed that he was under the influence of a controlled substance, the report states. Following the sobriety tests, the officer conducted a search of Jolicoeur’s vehicle. At that point, he allegedly found a rubber container that contained crystals, which appeared to be methamphetamine. It later field tested positive for meth, according to the report.
The complaint alleges that, in a further search of Jolicoeur’s vehicle, the officer found another rubber container. That one contained a “substance that appeared to be THC wax.”
The substance later field-tested positive for THC, according to the report. Jolicoeur was placed under arrest.
Both charges carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.