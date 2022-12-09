Gabrielle Louise Holmes, 35, Little Falls, formerly of Monticello, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 60 days in jail and five years of supervised probation after she was convicted of third-degree assault.

Holmes received a five-year stay on a prison sentence of one year, one day. She will not have to serve that time, as long as she remains compliant with the terms of her probation. She was also given credit for three days served in local confinement, so she has 57 remaining on her sentence. She was also ordered to pay a $100 fine.

