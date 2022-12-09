Gabrielle Louise Holmes, 35, Little Falls, formerly of Monticello, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 60 days in jail and five years of supervised probation after she was convicted of third-degree assault.
Holmes received a five-year stay on a prison sentence of one year, one day. She will not have to serve that time, as long as she remains compliant with the terms of her probation. She was also given credit for three days served in local confinement, so she has 57 remaining on her sentence. She was also ordered to pay a $100 fine.
One count of first-degree burglary was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred, June 27. The Little Falls Police Department received a report of an assault occurring at a residence on Third Street Southeast. When officers arrived, they found the victim laying in his room, partially on his side with a pool of blood under his head.
Officers noted that there was a “significant amount of blood” on the victim’s head, face and arms. There was also splatter on the bedroom wall and floor. The victim reported that Holmes — who is the daughter of his ex-girlfriend — assaulted him. He said she began the assault as soon as she arrived at his residence.
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance because of his injuries.
In a statement to police, the victim said he had been texting back and forth with his ex-girlfriend the previous evening. At one point, she told him that her daughter was on her way to his residence, but he didn’t believe she would do that and went to sleep. He later awoke to find Holmes standing in his room.
When the victim asked Holmes why she was there, she told him that she was there to beat him up. He told law enforcement that he had not seen what she had in her hand, but she struck him several times with “overhand strikes,” and he immediately began to feel blood.
He said, following the assault, Holmes left his residence. He told officers that, during the attack, he was scared and thought she was going to kill him. An officer noted deep lacerations in his head that needed staples to close the wounds.
Later that day, an officer spotted Holmes driving in town, stopped her and placed her under arrest. She declined to give comment.
