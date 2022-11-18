Austin Jamie Hollermann, 20, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred shortly before 5 p.m., Nov. 12. According to the complaint, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle driving with loud exhaust. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Hollermann.
The report states that, while speaking with Hollermann, the officer noted he had a rapid speech pattern, constant body movements and dilated pupils. The officer was a certified drug recognition evaluator.
He asked Hollermann to perform field sobriety tests. According to the complaint, he had an elevated pulse of 140 beats per minute, and he estimated the passage of 30 seconds after 26 seconds, according to the complaint.
The report states that he had “bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes,” along with dilated pupils. Though he performed adequately on the walk and turn test, according to the complaint, he had to be redirected on the one-leg stand test.
When given a portable breath test, he allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.000. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
In the subsequent search, the officer saw a cigarette pack in Hollermann’s jacket pocket. According to the complaint, inside the pack was a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. It later field-tested positive for meth and weighed .85 grams with packaging.
According to the complaint, the officer applied for and received a warrant to collect a sample of Hollermann’s blood or urine. He agreed to give a sample of his blood, which was collected at 6:02 p.m. — about 70 minutes after his initial interaction with law enforcement. The test was sent to the BCA for further testing.
If convicted of fifth-degree possession, Hollerman faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. The fourth-degree DWI is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
