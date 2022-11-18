Austin Jamie Hollermann, 20, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree DWI.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred shortly before 5 p.m., Nov. 12. According to the complaint, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle driving with loud exhaust. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Hollermann.

