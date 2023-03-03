Deziree Storm Coffelt, 25, Holdingford, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.

The charges stem from a July 28, 2022, incident. According to the complaint, an officer with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling with a cracked windshield that obstructed the driver’s view. He stopped the vehicle in a parking lot off of Second Street Southeast in Little Falls.

