Deziree Storm Coffelt, 25, Holdingford, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
The charges stem from a July 28, 2022, incident. According to the complaint, an officer with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling with a cracked windshield that obstructed the driver’s view. He stopped the vehicle in a parking lot off of Second Street Southeast in Little Falls.
The driver was identified as Coffelt. Her driving status came back as revoked, and the male passenger did not have a valid driver’s license, either.
The report states that Coffelt admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in her purse, which was inside the vehicle. The officer conducted a search with assistance of other law enforcement members and located a clear plastic baggie containing a “crystal-like substance” that appeared to be methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
The statement from law enforcement said officers also found a small amount of marijuana in Coffelt’s purse, along with a clear, crystal-like substance in a cigarette pack on the floor. However, this substance appeared to be some type of salt.
Coffelt was placed under arrest and transported to the Morrison County Jail, where she agreed to give a statement. She allegedly admitted that the crystal-like substance in the console was meth and belonged to her. She also told law enforcement that the small amount of marijuana found in her purse belonged to her. However, she told officers that the substance found in the cigarette pack was regular table salt, which she had allegedly packaged with an intent to try to sell.
The crystal substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed about 4.09 grams with packaging.
If convicted of the felony, she faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. Driver after revocation is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
