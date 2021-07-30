After conducting a search warrant at a home in Holdingford Monday, July 26, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force located 36.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 8 suspected MDMA tablets, and suspected paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of controlled substances.
Prior to executing the search warrant, investigators from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force learned that Brandon Damien Wright, 39, Holdingford in Stearns County, was suspected of distributing methamphetamine throughout Central Minnesota.
Commander Jay Salzer reported investigators were able to set up controlled buys with Wright on multiple occasions and were able to purchase suspected methamphetamine from Wright.
Investigators then applied for a search warrant for Wright’s residence after they learned that Wright was suspected of storing methamphetamine at his residence.
Investigators were able to locate Wright as he was not home during the execution of the search warrant, according to Salzer’s report.
Wright was transported to Stearns County Jail where he is being held for court on charges of second degree sales of controlled substance, second degree possession of controlled substance and fifth degree possession of controlled substance.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of Investigators from St. Cloud and Sartell Police Departments and deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Todd and Morrison counties sheriff’s offices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.