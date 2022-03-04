Shawn Gregory Mosier, 56, Holdingford, has been charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
On March 16, 2021, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a DANCO, which prohibits Mosier from having any contact with an identified party. In addition, the DANCO prohibits Mosier from being within 500 feet of the protected person’s residence in Upsala.
The recent arrest stems from a Feb. 20 incident in which the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible assault and DANCO violation at the victim’s residence. A deputy received the report and met with the reporting party, who stated he was outside smoking a cigarette when Mosier drove up to the residence in his pickup truck and walked up to the residence, the complaint said.
The witness allegedly saw Mosier talking to the victim, who “walked away and closed the door.” The reporting person told law enforcement that Mosier tried to follow the victim inside, but they eventually interceded and would not let Mosier enter.
At that point, Mosier allegedly grabbed the reporting party “on the neck” and was upset that they would not let him inside. The reporting person said they got into a “small scuffle” with Mosier on the doorstep of the residence before the latter left, the complaint said.
Mosier was previously convicted of a DANCO violation on three separate felony files in Stearns County during January 2019. He also has other domestic assaulted related convictions within the past 10 years. The prior convictions enhance the current offense.
If convicted, Mosier faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a $,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.