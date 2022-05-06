Daniel Gene Hoehle, 36, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine.
The charge stems from an April 28 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Shoreline Drive when he observed a vehicle pass by him. The deputy saw a female in the passenger seat who he knew had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
The deputy stopped the vehicle, confirmed the passenger was who he thought it was and identified the driver as Hoehle. While the deputy was arresting the passenger, he noticed a pipe commonly used for narcotics located in the passenger-side door handle area, according to the report.
The deputy searched the vehicle and asked Hoehle to step out. He asked the driver to empty his pockets, and he allegedly removed a cylinder-shaped container out of his left pocket and placed it on the hood of the car. The report states that the cylinder contained a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
Hoehle was placed under arrest and was transported to the Morrison County Jail. There, he allegedly admitted that he “may have” more meth in his wallet. The deputy looked in his wallet and observed a powdered substance folded within a dollar bill.
The drugs weighed approximately six grams and field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the complaint said.
Hoehle faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.