Roger Richard Hodgman, 32, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 50 months in prison after he was convicted of being a predatory offender knowingly failing to fulfill registration requirements and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The two convictions stem from separate incidents. He received 29 months in prison and was fined $50 for failing to register, and 21 months in prison for possession. A felony charge of third-degree sale of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of being in possession of a dangerous weapon were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

