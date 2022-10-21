Roger Richard Hodgman, 32, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 50 months in prison after he was convicted of being a predatory offender knowingly failing to fulfill registration requirements and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The two convictions stem from separate incidents. He received 29 months in prison and was fined $50 for failing to register, and 21 months in prison for possession. A felony charge of third-degree sale of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of being in possession of a dangerous weapon were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Hodgman is required to register as a Minnesota predatory offender until at least November 2036, due to a prior conviction. The failure to register charge stemmed from a December 2021 incident.
On Oct. 4, 2021, Hodgman completed a predatory offender registration form, on which he acknowledged his duties to remain compliant. On Nov. 13, 2021, Hodgman registered his address to a residential location in Little Falls.
In December 2021, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department conducted a compliance check at his registered address. He observed through the window that there was nothing in the apartment, as if nobody lived there.
The next day, he returned and observed lights on with a single male inside. The man said he and his mother had just moved in, and told the officer Hodgman did not live there.
The drug conviction stems from a May 29 incident, during which deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible “domestic situation” along with a warrant check at a residence in Royalton. A third party reported that Hodgman might be at the residence, for whom it was known there were warrants out for his arrest. The reporting party also said he may have assaulted someone.
When deputies arrived, they saw Hodgman attempting to hide in a vehicle on the property. When approached by officers, he said his name was “Fred,” but later admitted his true identity.
During a search incident to the arrest, Hodgman was found to be in possession of a silver switchblade knife. He also had a black pouch that contained a crystal-like substance, which appeared to be methamphetamine.
The substance eventually tested positive for meth and weighed 6.7 grams with packaging.
