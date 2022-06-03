Roger Richard Hodgman, 31, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and one misdemeanor charge of being in possession of a dangerous weapon.
The charges stem from a May 29 incident during which deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible domestic situation, along with a warrant check, at a residence in Royalton. It was reported from a third person that Hodgman — who had warrants out for his arrest — might be at the home and he may have assaulted another person.
When deputies arrived on scene, they observed a male suspect enter a vehicle. Upon approaching the vehicles, law enforcement observed Hodgman “lying on his back on the rear seat.” The report states that Hodgman initially claimed his name was “Fred,” but later admitted his real name.
During a search incident to Hodgman’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of a silver switch-blade knife, according to the complaint. Law enforcement also located a black pouch which contained a crystal-like substance that allegedly appeared to be methamphetamine.
Hodgman was transported to the Morrison County Jail. While at the jail, the crystal substance tested positive for meth and weighed 6.7 grams with packaging, according to the complaint.
If convicted, Hodgman faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for the meth charge. The dangerous weapons charge is punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.
