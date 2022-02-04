Roger Richard Hodgman, 31, Little Falls, was charged with a felony for knowingly failing to register as a predatory offender, in Morrison County District Court.
Hodgman is required to register as a Minnesota predatory offender until at least November 2036, as the result of a prior conviction.
On Oct. 4, 2021, Hodgman completed a predatory offender registration form, which includes his signature on a 27-point duty to register list summarizing the main points of registration. Hodgman initialed next to each point, including acknowledging that he has a duty to register and must alert authorities to any change in his primary address, prior to moving, the complaint said.
On Nov. 13, 2021, Hodgman registered his address at a residence in the city of Little Falls and that address has remained Hodgman’s registered location through the date of the complaint.
The felony charge stems from Dec. 3, 2021, when a Little Falls police officer conducted a compliance check at Hodgman’s registered address in Little Falls. The officer went to Hodgman’s registered address and observed through the window that there was nothing in the apartment, as if no one lived there.
The officer also noted there was a lot of construction work being done on the premises, the criminal complaint said.
The officer returned to the residence the next day and saw lights on and a man inside. The man allegedly told the officer he and his mother had just moved in and that Hodgman didn’t live there anymore.
The complaint notes Hodgman’s whereabouts are unknown and he has several other warrants out for his arrest. As such, the state is seeking a warrant.
If Hodgman is convicted, he faces five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
