Roger Richard Hodgman, 31, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with third-degree sale of narcotics.
According to the criminal complaint, in December 2021, an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was contacted by a confidential informant (CI) that they could purchase a quantity of fentanyl. The buy was to take place at a residence on the west side of Little Falls.
The report states that the investigator authorized the CI to make the purchase, but the CI later contacted the investigator and said the deal had changed. The original seller told the CI that they would have to get in touch with Hodgman, who then allegedly made arrangements with the CI to complete the sale.
The CI was observed walking on Highway 27 through Little Falls, and a vehicle driven by Hodgman was observed stopping and picking them up. The CI allegedly got into the vehicle with Hodgman and continued to travel on Highway 27. A short time later, the CI exited Hodgman’s vehicle and met with the investigator, according to the complaint.
The CI stated that they were able to purchase a quantity of fentanyl from Hodgman, which they turned over to the investigator. It did appear to be fentanyl, according to the complaint.
The substance was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing, and the test results confirmed the substance was fentanyl.
If convicted, Hodgman faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or up to a $250,000 fine.
