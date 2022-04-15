Derick Lee Dudley, 31, Hillman, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred, April 9, when the Little Falls Police Department received a report of an ongoing theft occurring at the Walmart store in Little Falls. Two officers responded to the report and met with the store loss prevention employees, who advised they had a subject inside the store who was actively switching tags on items. They told officers that they wished to make contact with the subject and trespass him from the store.
According to the complaint, law enforcement approached the male subject and asked for his name. The report states that he did not provide his name and “simply stated that he did nothing wrong.” He then began to head toward the main aisle, and the officers instructed him that he was not free to leave.
The report states that he then began to “tense up” and he “escalated his demeanor.” He finally identified himself as Dudley.
He was escorted to the loss prevention area, where he “became increasingly agitated,” according to the complaint. Law enforcement advised Dudley to remove his hand from his pocket, and he refused. One of the officers then took control of his arm, but he appeared to be pulling away.
The other officer grabbed Dudley’s other arm, and he was placed in handcuffs. A pat down search was conducted, during which officers allegedly located a glass pipe in Dudley’s pants pocket. There was a sunglass bag in another pocket, which contained a clear plastic baggie with a “crystal-like substance” inside of it, according to the complaint.
The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.58 grams with packaging, the complaint said.
Dudley was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he was booked for possession of drugs. During the booking process, he was found to also be in possession of a folded-up dollar bill in his wallet. On it was a white powder substance that also tested positive for methamphetamine, the complaint said.
If convicted, Dudley faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
