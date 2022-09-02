Robert John Virnig, 40, Hillman, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to serve 105 months — eight years, nine months — in prison after he was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The conviction stems from an April 2020 arrest. In the 18 months leading up to Virnig being taken into custody, investigators from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force had been conducting an investigation into Virnig for being involved in the sale and distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and other drugs in the eastern half of Morrison County.
On April 24, 2020, an investigator with the Task Force received a search warrant for Virnig’s residence on Skyview Road. The investigator also asked for and received permission to use the Morrison County SWAT Team for entry into the property.
At approximately 4 p.m. that day, the SWAT Team and Task Force entered Virnig’s property to execute the search warrant. There were multiple people present and some of them attempted to run. All of them were located and detained. Virnig was located in an attached garage.
During a search of the property, investigators found a large amount of controlled substances. In total, 934.4 grams — more than two pounds — of meth were located on the property. In addition, $5,421 in U.S. currency was seized. Officers also found cocaine, Oxycodone, marijuana and suspected ecstasy/MDMA, along with several pieces of drug paraphernalia and a box of pistol ammunition.
During a recorded statement with investigators, Virnig admitted to having meth in his shop. He also confessed to conducting drug sales in his house.
