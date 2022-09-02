Robert John Virnig, 40, Hillman, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to serve 105 months — eight years, nine months — in prison after he was convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The conviction stems from an April 2020 arrest. In the 18 months leading up to Virnig being taken into custody, investigators from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force had been conducting an investigation into Virnig for being involved in the sale and distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and other drugs in the eastern half of Morrison County.

Load comments