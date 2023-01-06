Derick Lee Dudley, 32, Hillman, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to two years of supervised probation after he was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Dudley also received credit for three days served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred April 9, 2022. The Little Falls Police Department received a report of an ongoing theft occurring at Walmart. Two officers arrived on scene and met with store loss prevention employees, who said they had a subject inside who was actively switching tags on items. The asked the officers to make contact with him and trespass him from the store.
The male subject initially would not give his name, telling officers that he did nothing wrong. He began to walk away, but officers told him he was not free to leave. He began to tense up and “escalated his demeanor,” at which pointed he identified himself as Dudley.
He was escorted to the loss prevention office where he became increasingly agitated. An officer had to physically remove his hands from his pockets because he would not comply with commands to do so.
A pat down search revealed a glass pipe located in his pants pocket. In another, there was a sunglass bag that contained a clear, plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance inside of it. It later tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.58 grams with packaging.
