Jordan Patrick Hartman, 24, Hillman, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine after he was convicted on one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Hartman received a three-year stay on a 15-month prison sentence, meaning he will not be required to serve that time as long as he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 66 days in local confinement.
The conviction stems from a Feb. 5 incident, during which a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person at a business at the intersection of 370th Avenue and Highway 27. The person was reported to be driving a black Chrysler 200 and was pumping gas at a gas station.
The deputy drove up to the gas pump and located the suspect vehicle. He ran the license plate number and it came back as stolen out of Maplewood, Jan. 22.
At that point, the male subject — later identified as Hartman — got inside of the vehicle and began to drive away. The deputy started to follow and activated his emergency lights. Hartman sped up, and the deputy began a high-speed pursuit, at times driving between 90 - 120 miles per hour.
The pursuit continued for several miles and crossed into Mille Lacs County. When the vehicle reached Highway 169, the deputy discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety. At that point, the pursuit had already covered approximately 21 miles.
Law enforcement from Mille Lacs County and the Minnesota State Patrol continued to search for the suspect vehicle throughout the afternoon and evening. Eventually, an officer from the Princeton Police Department located it in a bar parking lot. A Mille Lacs County deputy located the driver and identified him as Hartman.
A trooper from the State Patrol arrived at the scene and heard Hartman talking about what happened. At one point, Hartman said, “I did it,” implying that he had stolen the vehicle.
Hartman said he was given permission to use the vehicle, but acknowledged that he never returned it to the owner. He also was aware the vehicle had been reported as stolen
When asked why he fled law enforcement, Hartman said he didn’t know and that he had been scared. He also acknowledged having a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.
A felony charge of receiving stolen property was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
