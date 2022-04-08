Eugene Oscar Sanborn, Jr., 37, Hillman, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 26 months in prison after he was convicted of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
On March 16, 2020, the Morrison County District Court issued a DANCO that prohibits Sanborn from having contact with a female victim.
On March 24, 2021, the victim contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report that Sanborn had been violating his DANCO on a regular basis. She sent screenshots of her cellphone to the police department to review. Those showed a contact identified as “Geno” attempted to call her six times in mid-March 2021. The same contact also texted her several times that month. The victim said “Geno” was Sanborn.
The victim indicated in a statement to law enforcement that she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Sanborn since 2018. She stated that she got together with him shortly after the DANCO was put in place and had contact with him nearly every day. An officer advised her not to have any further contact with Sanborn.
Sanborn’s criminal history shows that he has a violent criminal history. He has previously been convicted of violating a no contact order in 2015; of felony domestic assault and third-degree felony assault in 2012; felony domestic assault in 2007; and felony terroristic threats in 2004.
