Jordan Patrick Hartman, 24, Hillman, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one felony count of receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 5, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person at a business located near the intersection of 370th Avenue and Highway 27 in Morrison County. The person was reported to be driving a black Chrysler 200 and was pumping gas at a gas station when the deputy drove up to the gas pump and located the suspect.
The deputy ran the license plate on the suspect vehicle and it came back as stolen in Maplewood, Jan. 22.
The male suspect — later identified as Hartman — got into the vehicle and began to drive away. The deputy followed and activated the his emergency lights. The deputy noted traveling at “very high rates of speed,” according to the report. The suspect vehicle was allegedly driving between 90 and 120 miles per hour.
The pursuit continued for several miles and crossed into Mille Lacs County. When the vehicle reached Highway 169, the deputy discontinued the pursuit due to a concern for public safety. At that point, the pursuit had already covered about 21 miles, according to the statement.
Mille Lacs County law enforcement and the Minnesota State Patrol continued to search for the suspect vehicle. Later in the day, an officer from the Princeton Police Department located the vehicle in a bar parking lot in his jurisdiction. Shortly after, a deputy from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office located and identified the driver.
A trooper from the State Patrol arrived at the scene and heard Hartman talking about what happened. They said they heard Hartman stating, “I did it,” implying that he stole the vehicle.
The report states that Hartman indicated he was initially given permission to use the vehicle, but he acknowledged that he never brought it back to the owner. He also stated that he heard the vehicle had been reported stolen, according to the report.
When asked by law enforcement why he fled, he stated that he did not know and that he was scared. He also acknowledged having a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.
If convicted on the fleeing charge, Hartman faces up to three years and one day in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. The receiving stolen property felony carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
