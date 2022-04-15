Justin Adam Bednar, 34, Hillman, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
On Jan. 20, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a DANCO, which prohibited Bednar from having any contact directly, indirectly or through other persons with the protected party.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 5, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a violation of the DANCO through a third party and a direct contact. The victim advised that Bednar had tried calling her multiple times on the phone and was sending messages via Snapchat.
The victim also stated a mutual, third-party friend advised Bednar wanted his truck back and wanted to exchange vehicles. She alleged that when she went to the friend’s residence, Bednar was there and attempted to speak with her. The victim said she drove away from the residence to avoid further contact, according to the report.
The victim told law enforcement that she received “multiple phone calls” from an unknown number. When she answered, she allegedly recognized Bednar’s voice.
The victim also told a deputy that Bednar had set up a fake Snapchat account, from which he had allegedly been sending her messages.
Bednar’s criminal history shows he was previously convicted with domestic assault in April 2019, which enhances the current offense.
If convicted, Bednar faces up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $3,000.
