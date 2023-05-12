Xavier Hill, 44, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 28 years in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after he was convicted of driminal sexual assault in the first degree.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 27, 2021, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a social worker regarding a criminal sexual case that took place at a residence within the county. The report provided to law enforcement stated the victim was a 7-year-old child, who had been taken to the hospital by their mother for an examination and referred to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.
After the Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation, an investigator was informed that on Nov. 27, 2021, the victim disclosed to two family members that Hill had woke them up “in the middle of the night” the previous evening. The victim said that Hill came into their room and engaged in sexual acts.
On the evening of Nov. 27, 2021, the victim spoke with a nurse at Children’s Hospital prior to their formal exam. They told the nurse that “Hill wakes (them) up at night and they go into the bathroom together and talk and do things.” They then described in detail some of the sexual acts Hill committed against them.
A doctor conducted a physical examination, which included evidence sent to the BCA for testing. An investigator from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the results from the BCA on Jan. 31. The results corroborated some of what the victim had told the nurse Hill had done.
