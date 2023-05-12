Xavier Hill, 44, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 28 years in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after he was convicted of driminal sexual assault in the first degree.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 27, 2021, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a social worker regarding a criminal sexual case that took place at a residence within the county. The report provided to law enforcement stated the victim was a 7-year-old child, who had been taken to the hospital by their mother for an examination and referred to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

