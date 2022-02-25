James Joseph Heinz, 29, Pierz, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation after he was convicted for one felony count of domestic assault.
Heinz was granted a stay of imposition on a sentence of 30 days in local confinement. He was given credit for 10 days served, and will not have to serve the remaining 20 days as long as he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on July 6, 2021. At about 1:06 a.m., the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault involving two adult siblings. A deputy responded to the scene and made contact with the victim, who told him that on the evening of July 5, 2021, she was at home sleeping when her father called and said her brother, identified as Heinz, was “talking suicidal.” The victim’s father asked for her help to calm Heinz down.
She told the deputy that she got out of bed and drove to her brother’s residence, which is located in Morrison County. When she arrived, she noticed Heinz was intoxicated and “he wasn’t making any sense while speaking with her.” While she was trying to speak with him, she said he became angry and attacked her. He threw her to the floor and was swinging at her, connecting at least once with a closed fist to her face.
The victim told the deputy that Heinz was “in a rage” while hitting her. She said her father pulled him off of her and she was able to run outside. The deputy took photographs of the victim’s injuries, which included a swollen cheek and severe bruising around her eye socket. She went to the hospital to see if the orbital area around her eye was fractured.
Heinz had left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, though he was located later in the morning sleeping in a city park in Pierz with no shirt on. An officer placed him under arrest, though he denied that he assaulted the victim and said that, instead, she assaulted him. The officers did observe a light bruise on Heinz’s face where he claimed the victim had hit him.
Heinz’s criminal history shows that he was previously convicted of fourth-degree assault in October 2017 and again in November 2020. Those prior convictions enhanced the offense.
