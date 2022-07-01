Jessica Lee Heinz, 34, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County district Court to one year of probation to the court after a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse was continued.
Heinz had a separate, felony charge of domestic abuse by strangulation and another misdemeanor domestic assault charge dismissed after she pleaded “not guilty” to all three charges.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred Feb. 24 when two officers from the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault occurring at residence in Little Falls. The witness reported that she could hear a female screaming for help.
While en route to the scene, one of the officers observed a young woman running eastbound on Ninth Avenue Southwest. The runner “collapsed” into a snowbank when she saw the officer. Law enforcement noted she had “slight discoloration and redness” below her eyes and on her cheek, along with red dots on her chest. The victim allegedly told them she was choked by a family member, identified as Heinz.
The victim said her neck hurt and she was having difficulty breathing. The argument began over her use of a cellphone, and she said Heinz “choked her multiple times.” She said she was unable to get away, as Heinz had her hands pinned to the floor.
She was eventually able to escape through a bathroom window.
The victim ended up being transferred to the hospital for further evaluation, where it was noted that her cheeks were becoming more swollen and “turning blue in color.” The officer noted bruises appearing on her arms, the report said.
Another officer located Heinz at her residence and told her she was under arrest for domestic assault. She complied instantly and, during a statement, said she the victim got into an argument regarding the victim’s cellphone use. She said the victim attacked her and she “simply held (the victim) like she was giving her a hug.”
According to the report, she denied multiple times that she would physically harm the victim, though she did state several times that she was glad to be in jail because it would be “better for (the victim).”
