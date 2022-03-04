Jessica Lee Heinz, 33, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and two gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a Feb. 24 incident. Two officers from the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a domestic assault occurring at a residence in Little Falls. The reporting witness reported they could hear “a female screaming for help.”
While en route to the scene, one of the officers observed a young female subject running down the street near the incident address. When the officer approached the subject, she collapsed onto the ground and into a snowbank. According to the report, the child was crying and her body was shaking.
The officer observed “discoloration and redness” below the victim’s eyes and on her cheek. There were multiple red dots on her chest area. The victim allegedly told law enforcement she was choked by a family member, identified as Heinz. The victim told officers that her neck hurt and she was having difficulty breathing.
According to the complaint, the victim said the argument began over a cellphone call and ended with Heinz “choking her multiple times.” She told officers that she was unable to get away from Heinz and was unable to breathe, so she bit Heinz on her arm in an attempt to escape. She stated Heinz had her pinned to the floor by sitting on her stomach and used her hands to choke her.
The victim was eventually able to flee to the bedroom, lock the door and climb out of a bedroom window, the report states. The officer found her as she was running away from the residence.
The victim was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. While she was there, one of the officers noted that her cheeks were becoming “more swollen and turning blue in color.” He said bruises were also appearing on her arms. She allegedly told police that Heinz “frequently consumes alcoholic beverages,” and she believed she was under the influence of alcohol that night.
An officer located Heinz at her residence and informed her that she was under arrest for domestic assault and she complied instantly, according to the complaint. She agreed to give a statement after arriving at the Morrison County Jail.
Heinz stated she and the victim got into an argument over the victim’s cellphone usage. She allegedly stated the victim attacked her and that she “simply held (the victim) like she was giving her a hug.” Heinz denied multiple times that she would physically harm the victim.
One of the officers noted, however, that several times during the conversation, Heinz stated she was “glad she was in jail because it would be better” for the victim, according to the report. Heinz allegedly said she was not surprised to see the police at her residence after the altercation.
According to the report, Heinz was crying throughout the interview and sounded “very distressed.” The officer also noted she was speaking fast and struggled to maintain a clear direction of conversation.
If convicted of the felony, Heinz faces a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine. Both gross misdemeanors carry a penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
