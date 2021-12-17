Jordan Michael Hasselstrom, 31, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with felony domestic assault by strangulation, a gross misdemeanor for interfering with an emergency telephone call and misdemeanors for committing an act to cause fear and attempt to inflict bodily harm.
The charges stem from a Dec. 5 incident, in which the Little Falls Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault at a resident on Fourth Street Southeast, Little Falls.
The victim told officers they had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Hasselstrom, the complaint said.
The victim allegedly told officers hey had been in bed and had an argument about their relationship, when Hasselstrom got on top of her and placed his hands around her throat and squeezed, restricting her ability to breathe.
The complaint states the victim told officers Hasselstrom took her cellphone so she couldn’t call 911, but was eventually able to get her cellphone to call.
Hasselstrom was stopped by officers as he driving in Little Falls, and was placed under arrest, the complaint said.
If found guilty, Hasselstrom faces three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine for the felony; one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine for the gross misdemeanor charge and 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for the domestic assault charges.
