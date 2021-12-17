Mackenzie John Hasert, 24, Little Falls, was convicted of one of two felony DWI charges in Morrison County District Court. Two gross misdemeanor counts of driving after cancellation and second-degree DWI were dismissed.
The initial charges stemmed from a May 20 incident, when a Pierz police officer observed a vehicle that appeared to be speeding, along with showing poor driving. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Hasert.
While speaking with Hasert, the officer immediately detected an odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle. Hasert admitted to having a few drinks that evening.
The officer asked Hasert to conduct field sobriety tests. The horizontal gaze test showed indications of impairment, and he also allegedly performed poorly on the walk and turn test, as well as the one-leg stand test. A portable breath test came back with a .171 blood alcohol concentration (BAC), the criminal complaint said.
When Hasert was tested again at the Morrison County Jail, the test showed a BAC of .15.
Hasert has previous DWI convictions in Morrison County from Oct. 31, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019. His driving privileges were canceled in February due to failing a breath test related to a DWI arrest.
Hasert was fined $615 and sentenced to 180 days in local confinement, with credit for six days served. He was sentenced to supervised probation for seven years. If he violates probation, he faces 36 months in prison.
