Mackenzie John Hasert, 25, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first-degree damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 12, 2021, a victim contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office to report that somebody intentionally damaged his truck. A deputy responded to the call at met with the victim, who reported that the previous night the transmission had gone out on his truck, so he had to leave it on the side of 153rd Street.
The report states that when the victim went back to pick up his truck the next morning, he found it was severely damaged. All of the windows were broken out and it was full of dents, according to the report. It was estimated that there is several thousands of dollars worth of damage to the vehicle.
A deputy noted there were drops of dried blood inside the truck, according to the report. It appeared that the perpetrator cut themself while damaging the vehicle, so the deputy swabbed the spots of blood and placed it into evidence.
According to the report, on March 14, 2021, the deputy spoke to a witness who stated that the victim called him on March 10, 2021, and asked for a ride at around 11 p.m. The witness reported that they had gone to Hasert’s residence on 153rd Street and picked up the victim, and then went to the victim’s disabled truck.
The witness said he went back to the truck at around 12:30 a.m. and discovered it was now damaged, according to the report. He told the deputy that he picked up a cellphone off of the ground that belonged to Hasert.
The deputy met with Hasert at the Sheriff’s Office. Hasert had a cut on his right knuckle that he allegedly claimed he got at work. The report states that Hasert acknowledged that he picked the victim up from the roadside because the truck had died. He allegedly told the deputy that, when he got back to his house, he did not know where his phone went.
The deputy showed Hasert the phone that was found by the victim’s truck, and he acknowledged that it was his. However, he allegedly claimed he did not know anything about the vehicle being damaged.
On June 21, 2021, an investigator from the Sheriff’s Office took a more formal statement from Hasert. He allegedly admitted his prior statement was not true. According to the report, he said the victim came to his residence to have drinks with him. After having a few drinks, he said he and the victim left the residence together in the victim’s truck.
According to the report, he told the investigator that they got “a little ways down the road” and the victim’s transmission went out. He claimed that he must have dropped his cellphone at that point, the complaint states.
Hasert told the investigator that, when he arrived at home, a woman called and asked him what he was doing. According to the complaint, the woman wanted to “have words” with the victim. Hasert said she showed up at his residence and wanted him to drive with her to where the victim’s truck was parked, the report states.
Hasert allegedly told the investigator that the woman got out of the vehicle and did the damage to the victim’s truck using a brick. He denied participating in doing any of the damage, according to the report. However, he did allegedly admit that he grabbed the brick out of the victim’s truck and put it in the woman’s vehicle before they left the crime scene.
On July 15, 2021, the investigator took a statement from the woman regarding what she knew about the victim’s damaged truck, since Hasert accused her of doing the damage. The woman allegedly claimed that, on the night in question, Hasert messaged her asking for help because the victim was at his residence and was “threatening to harm someone.”
The report states that the woman drove to Hasert’s residence, but the victim was no longer there. She told the investigator that she was told the victim left because the transmission went out on his truck, so she decided to go home.
According to the report, she was on her way home, with Hasert also in the vehicle, and they passed the victim’s disabled pickup. She alleged Hasert asked her to stop the vehicle, grabbed a brick out of the back and proceeded to “smash” the victim’s truck. She said she saw Hasert break the windows, and that she sat in her vehicle crying while Hasert was doing the damage.
She alleged that when Hasert went to retrieve the brick that he had thrown through one of the windows of the victim’s truck, she saw him cut his hand on the broken glass. She said when he was finished, he came over to her, gave her a hug and got back into her vehicle, according to the report.
The complaint states that the woman said she had blood “all over the inside of her car” from the cut Hasert had on his hand.
According to the report, both Hasert and the woman provided blood samples to the Sheriff’s Office. In June 2022, the DNA results came back from the blood swab in the victim’s truck. The result allegedly showed a DNA profile matching that of Hasert.
If convicted, Hasert faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000.
