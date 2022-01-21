James Jay Harris, 41, Hackensack, was charged with a felony first-degree controlled substance crime – possession 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine, in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Jan. 11 incident, when investigators, conducting an investigation into the use, sale and trafficking of controlled substances, conducted surveillance of a person who made a quick trip to the Metro area and came back north again on Highway 10.
During surveillance in Royalton, agents observed Harris pull into a gas station. The criminal complaint said the agents knew Harris was a known associate of the individual who was driving to the Metro area and returning through Royalton on Highway 10.
Shortly after Harris arrived at the gas station, a woman, also known to the task force members, stopped at the gas station and placed items into the trunk of Harris’ vehicle, the complaint said. Both vehicles left the gas station and headed north.
Agents followed the vehicles with Harris going north of Royalton Highway 10 and turning back south about a mile out of town. Harris went south and then turned around and went north again, the complaint said.
Investigators followed Harris north of town until he pulled into a residential driveway, where they conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle.
A K-9 was called to the scene and the K-9 indicated on Harris’ vehicle, the complaint said.
A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 1 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine (671 grams). The substance field-tested positive for meth and Harris was placed under arrest, according to the complaint.
If found guilty, Harris faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and/or a $1 million fine.
