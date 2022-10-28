Scott Gregory Hagstrom, 63, Burtrum, was found guilty and sentenced to seven years of supervised probation in Morrison County District Court on one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. A misdemeanor count of domestic assault was dismissed.

The charges stem from a March 25 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic assault in progress at a residence in Upsala. It was reported that Hagstrom had assaulted and pointed a gun at a family member. The victim then left the residence and Hagstrom was still there.

