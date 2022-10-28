Scott Gregory Hagstrom, 63, Burtrum, was found guilty and sentenced to seven years of supervised probation in Morrison County District Court on one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. A misdemeanor count of domestic assault was dismissed.
The charges stem from a March 25 incident, when the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic assault in progress at a residence in Upsala. It was reported that Hagstrom had assaulted and pointed a gun at a family member. The victim then left the residence and Hagstrom was still there.
A deputy arrived and located the victim. She told him that Hagstrom pointed a gun at her and “threatened to blow her brains out.” The victim explained that one of Hagstrom’s family members had died by suicide that evening and they were both drinking.
The victim told law enforcement they got into an argument because Hagstrom blamed her for the family member’s death. He went into the bedroom and retrieved his handgun from the dresser drawer and pointed it at the victim’s head, at which time he threatened to “blow her brains out.”
The victim told the deputy that she was crying and screaming and told him to put the gun down. She said he did so eventually and she left the residence.
Upon initial contact with law enforcement, Hagstrom denied having a gun and threatening the victim.
During an official statement at the Morrison County Jail, Hagstrom admitted to having the gun in his hands, but denied pointing at the victim. He said he did not want the victim to leave the residence because she was intoxicated.
The deputy later listened to the recorded 911 call, in which he could hear Hagstrom stating he did not want the victim to leave the residence. He could hear the victim in the background saying Hagstrom had a gun pointed at her.
A deputy who remained on the scene took a formal statement from the victim, who also turned over Hagstrom’s firearm. There were five rounds in the cylinder of the revolver and one appeared to be spent. The victim said the round was fired on a different occasion when Hagstrom was intoxicated and he fired a shot inside the house.
The deputy noted a scuff mark on the floor where the round had hit.
